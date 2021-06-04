It was the third straight win for the Orioles after a 14-game losing streak was snapped Tuesday.
That home run, which came with a runner on first base, was just the Orioles’ second hit of the game after a double by DJ Stewart in the second inning.
Rookie starting pitcher Keegan Akin struck out four and walked one while allowing three hits in five shutout innings.
The Orioles fell behind in the sixth when relief pitcher Hunter Harvey’s season debut was spoiled by a run-scoring triple by Harold Ramirez. But that was all Cleveland managed before Mountcastle, who entered the season as a Rookie of the Year candidate but endured a miserable April, continued his hot streak.
Mountcastle, who now has four home runs in his past 10 games while batting .314 in that span, had a chance to expand the lead after Anthony Santander’s sacrifice fly scored a third Orioles run in the eighth inning, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play.
That tack-on run proved to be enough, though, with Cole Sulser, Tanner Scott and Paul Fry each following Harvey with a scoreless inning of relief.
