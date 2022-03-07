The Broncos are 10-5 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.
The teams square off for the third time this season. Santa Clara won the last meeting 77-72 on Feb. 9. PJ Pipes scored 21 to help lead Santa Clara to the victory, and Tommy Kuhse scored 16 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).
TOP PERFORMERS: Tass is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Kuhse is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Jalen Williams is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.
Broncos: 8-2, averaging 91.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.