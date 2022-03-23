Sakamoto broke up a Russian sweep of the podium in Beijing with her bronze medal. But none of her rivals — gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, silver medalist Alexandra Trusova and fourth-place finisher Kamila Valieva — is allowed at worlds, with Russian athletes barred from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine.

Valieva is among several Russian skaters performing in an exhibition in Saransk this weekend.

You Young of South Korea was fourth after her short program. U.S. skater Alysa Liu was in fifth place.

The world championships continue later Wednesday with the pairs short program, which is missing the top five finishers at the Beijing Games. That’s because along with the silver- and bronze-winning Russian teams, gold medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and Chinese teammates Peng Cheng and Jin Yang are also absent from worlds.