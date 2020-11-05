Salazar and Brown were banned by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in October 2019 while the coach attended the track world championships in Qatar.
USADA acted after a six-year investigation into Salazar’s Nike Oregon Project training group led to charges including possessing and trafficking testosterone.
Salazar denied wrongdoing and said last year “the Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping.”
No runner linked to Salazar’s group, including four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was directly implicated in doping by investigators.
