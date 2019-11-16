Samarin opened with a solid quadruple lutz-triple toe loop and turned his next two quad tries into triples. His total points for the short and free skates were 264.65.
Aliev landed a quadruple toe loop-triple toe loop combination and ended the free skate on 259.88.
Ignatov hit two quads, neither in combination, and totaled 252.87 points, 0.6 ahead of Japan’s Shoma Uno.
