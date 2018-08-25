Of course, the New York Yankees came from behind twice and defeated the Baltimore Orioles, 7-5, in 10 innings Friday night at Camden Yards. It’s been that kind of year.

And, of course, when it came time to close out the bottom of the 10th inning, the Yankees trotted out former Orioles closer Zach Britton to get the save in his first appearance against his former team.

And, of course, Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb delivered another strong outing, but all it took was one bad pitch out of the 100 he threw to leave him with a familiar result. He allowed a two-run homer in the fourth inning that was all it took to turn another solid start into another no-decision.

[Box score: Yankees 7, Orioles 5 (10 innings)]

The Orioles (37-91) would end up losing the opener of a four-game series before an announced crowd of 27,150 when Neil Walker and Luke Voit hit long home runs off former Yankees prospect Cody Carroll (0-2) in the top of the 10th.

That would have been enough inter-team intrigue, but there was still a half-inning to go and Britton warming up in the bullpen. He gave up a two-out solo home run to Chris Davis but finished off his old team to record his first save as a Yankee.

Cobb walked off the mound with the same 4-15 record he arrived with. It was the fifth start in a row in which he pitched at least six innings and allowed no more than two runs. His ERA for August: 1.80.

“Cobb was good,’’ Orioles Manager Buck Showalter said. “I thought he handled himself well again.”