Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing has a favorite descriptor for those programs in the top half of the Big East standings: He calls those men’s basketball programs “elite.” It serves most of those programs well, from Creighton and its kinetic offense averaging 88.8 points to steady Seton Hall, anchored by a seasoned roster.

But in truth, since the reconfiguration of the Big East four seasons ago, one team has owned that “elite” distinction like no other in the conference — and Ewing hasn’t seen it yet.

When No. 1 Villanova visits Georgetown (12-5, 2-4 Big East) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night for the first time this season, the Hoyas’ coach may have to come up with a stronger adjective.

To say the Wildcats have dominated the league is no exaggeration: Not only is Villanova the Big East’s first national champion since the conference realigned in 2013, but the Wildcats are the only team to have won the regular season title in that span. They have lost just 10 regular season games over the past four seasons, and Big East coaches will tell you how hard it is to beat teams twice in this double round-robin system. They haven’t lost back-to-back games since 2013.

Villanova (16-1, 4-1) has held on to the No. 1 ranking for all but one week since Dec. 11. The Wildcats pack the most potent offense in college basketball, per the popular Pomeroy ratings, but opponents don’t need advanced metrics to tell them what they see firsthand.

Five Villanova players average double figures in scoring, and another averages 9.9 points . Four players shoot 50 percent or better from the field, and two more are at 49 percent.

Even Butler Coach LaVall Jordan, whose Bulldogs handed the Wildcats their lone loss Dec. 30, considers Villanova as the standard-setter of Big East offense. Butler pulled off the upset by making 15 of 22 three-point attempts more than doing anything to stifle the Wildcats’ shooters.

“You look across the Big East this season, and you’re playing Villanova and you’ve got so many guys you’ve got to worry about with . . . Bridges and Brunson and Booth, who’re you going to help off of?” Jordan said.

To rebound from that upset, Villanova did what it always has done since taking control of the league: turned to its veteran players. Where there was once Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart to steer the team, there is now Phil Booth and Mikal Bridges, both redshirt juniors, and Jalen Brunson, a junior.

In a Dec. 22 win at Hofstra, Wildcats Coach Jay Wright had sensed that his team’s defense wasn’t as strong as it should be. When Villanova finally had a six-day layoff between games at the start of the new year, Wright put the onus on his experienced leaders to fix the problem in practice.

“There’s no way a younger guy can get that just from the coaches,” Wright said in a news conference after a win over Xavier last Wednesday. “It has to be from the older guys demanding it of them. And it also has to be — the younger guys have to see it, too. They have to see the older guys working at it.”

Wright says that’s simply the culture at Villanova: The program is built on a foundation of experienced, mature, older players. The Wildcats played four games from when Wright first noticed the defense was off, at Hofstra, before he deemed it improved, in the win over then-No. 10 Xavier.

Villanova averaged 97.75 points over those four games and won three of them. But Wright’s veterans weren’t happy.

“We could care less if we’re missing shots from the opposite end, if you lose a game 60-55, that’s not a problem for us,” Booth said. “But defensively, people feeling like they can score on us at any time is something we took as a challenge, personally, from the coaches, captains to all the way down to the team.”

Said Wright: “Older guys get it. . . . They’re looking at you like, we scored 100 points, we’re winning, what’s the big deal? It’s just human nature, but these guys have been around enough. That’s why these guys have picked it up quickly. It’s hard for any player, when you’re winning, to still focus on getting better. And if you have smart, older guys that can pass it down and set an example, that’s what happens.”

After that, Villanova flexed its variety of muscles. First, the Wildcats squashed Xavier, 89-65, at Wells Fargo Arena; then, they overcame 17 uncharacteristic turnovers and outlasted upset-minded St. John’s, 78-71, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

In two very different ways. Villanova stayed atop the national rankings and made clear who remains the truly elite team in the Big East.