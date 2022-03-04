The Spartans have gone 9-9 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams square off for the third time this season. Samford won the last matchup 55-49 on Feb. 19. Ques Glover scored 20 to help lead Samford to the victory, and Kobe Langley scored 15 points for UNC Greensboro.
TOP PERFORMERS: Glover is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.
Langley is averaging 8.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.
Spartans: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.