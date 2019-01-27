The Washington Wizards’ losing streak in San Antonio is almost fully grown. It’s not old enough to buy a drink or blow money at a casino, but it’s very nearly an adult, and that makes nights like Sunday even more frustrating. Even as the Wizards appear to be coming of age, competing against the San Antonio Spurs as peers and not as little brothers, the streak persisted.

Already shorthanded and then ending up down a pair of rotational players, the Wizards played alluring basketball and proved to be a formidable challenger against a team with more depth, but they still fell, 132-119, in AT&T Center.

After Sunday’s defeat, Washington has lost 19 straight road games to the Spurs, continuing a streak that began Feb. 15, 2001 — nearly 18 years ago. The Wizards have not won here since Dec. 11, 1999, when the Spurs still played in the Alamodome. Over the years, the franchise opened a new arena, but nothing has changed. When the Wizards match up with players in black-and-white jerseys, they leave San Antonio with the blues.

The Wizards haven’t reached the sadness of the Louisville Colonels, who hold the longest road losing streak in Major League Baseball history: 32 straight defeats to the Baltimore Orioles (from June 1894 to July 1899, per Elias Sports Bureau). And the Wizards’ mark is just the second-longest active road losing streak in the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks have dropped 20 straight games — in San Antonio, of course.

On Sunday, point guard Tomas Satoransky flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Bradley Beal added 21 points of his own on 8-for-20 shooting. Seven of the Wizards’ eight rotation players reached double figures, and the team assisted on 32 of its 40 field goals. But that still wasn’t enough to end the streak.

“Eventually it’s going to end. It would be nice if it ends tonight, but I won’t talk about it,” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game, then adding, “I haven’t even thought about it until you mentioned it.”



Wizards guard Chasson Randle drives to the basket past Spurs guard Marco Belinelli in the first half. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Rookie Troy Brown Jr. wasn’t exactly searching for streak trivia but stumbled upon the information where many 19-year-olds receive their news: Instagram. Brown was drooling, not dribbling, the last time the Wizards beat the Spurs in San Antonio. As he came of age as a young fan, Brown enjoyed watching the Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Those Spurs embodied much of his basketball tenets of today.

“They didn’t care about points and stats. You could just tell by the way they played, they only cared about winning. That was like the biggest thing for me seeing them play — make the extra pass,” Brown said. “That’s good basketball. I’d rather have somebody play like that instead of somebody that’s thinking, ‘I’ve got to get mine.’ ”

Throughout Sunday’s game, the Wizards embraced those concepts and played in a very Spursian way. With Sam Dekker sidelined with back spasms and Ian Mahinmi missing the game with a right thumb sprain, the Wizards went only eight deep. Although they trailed by 13 in the first quarter, they shared the ball well.

In the second quarter, as the Wizards scored 43 points and did not turn the ball over, players barely left their fingerprints on the Spalding as they moved the ball quickly and precisely. Early in the quarter, Satoransky drove into the lane and sent a pass to Brown in the corner. Brown kept the ball moving to Chasson Randle, who hit Jeff Green in the numbers for a pullup three-pointer. Superb ball movement returned later in the quarter when Satoransky collected another assist on an another open three by Green.

At halftime, the Wizards trailed 70-69. But following the break, their shots stopped falling, and the Spurs kept rolling.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points, doing what he wanted against Thomas Bryant and Green. Davis Bertans, another big man off the Spurs’ bench, lit up Washington for 21 points and five three-pointers. As a team, the Spurs made 49 of 86 attempts (57.0 percent) and collected 31 assists, and the streak lived on.