The Sandy Spring Friends girls’ basketball team celebrates its PVAC tournament title win against Spencerville Adventist at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park on Saturday night. (Michael Errigo/Washington Post)

Two weeks ago, the Sandy Spring Friends girls’ basketball team earned its first banner since 2003 by finishing atop the Potomac Valley Athletic Conference’s North division at the close of the regular season.

It didn’t waste time adding another, beating Spencerville Adventist, 54-46, in the PVAC tournament championship game Saturday night at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park.

“We knew we had a target on our back now,” Coach Amanda Hill said. “We knew we had to keep our focus because teams were really going to fight us. We had to fight back.”

The Wildebeests (17-3), back in the PVAC after five seasons in the Independent School League, had pulled out two close wins over Spencerville (20-8) in the regular season, with the second game going to overtime. But Saturday they overpowered the Hornets early, racing to a 21-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The double-digit cushion helped them hold off a late surge and secure the title.

“I just wanted them to keep their composure,” Hill said. “We knew they were going to make a run; we just had to withstand it.”

Freshman guard Talia Trotter provided a spark for Sandy Spring, as she has all season. Trotter entered the title game averaging 19.2 points and coming off a 28-point performance in a semifinal win over Jewish Day. She seemed to have the ball in her hands for the majority of the game, setting up teammates for easy buckets or scoring them herself. She finished with 29 points.

“There was pressure on me because people think I’m the one to score, but we couldn’t do this without a whole team and a team ­effort,” Trotter said.

St. Anselm's boys win title

On the boys’ side, St. Anselm’s Abbey also ended a long championship drought. The Panthers clamped down on Berman Hebrew Academy, earning a 42-33 win for the program’s first PVAC title since 2007.

“Our defensive effort is what won the game, without question,” Coach Paul Grenaldo said.

Grenaldo said he first knew that this group had the potential for a title last season, when they had a lot of talented juniors. Saturday’s victory at Ritchie Coliseum was the group’s final act of fulfilling that promise.

“I told them I thought we had enough talent that we shouldn’t lose a game this year,” Grenaldo said. “And we’re 22-3 now. So pretty good.”

St. Anselm’s led 16-12 after a fast and physical first half. Grenaldo said he sat down during his halftime speech, something he never does, to try to instill a calm in his team. It worked, as the Panthers found easier baskets in the second half and held a multi-possession lead the rest of the way.

“We just kept trying to do the little things and we knew everything would pick up eventually,” senior guard Xavier Preston said.

Preston finished with nine points and was named the PVAC tournament MVP. Senior forward Jimi Olapade led St. Anselm’s with 11 points.