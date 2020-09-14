Racing secretary Steve Lym said the smoke has impacted some horses’ training schedules.
“As excited as we are to welcome back live racing, we are first and foremost committed to safety,” said Aidan Butler, executive director of California operations for The Stronach Group, which owns the track. ”This is the responsible decision to make at this time so people can plan accordingly.”
The three stakes races that had been set for this weekend will be run next weekend. That’s when seven races whose winners are guaranteed entry to the Breeders’ Cup in November will be run as well.
