An unnamed filly trained by Jorge Abreu and stabled in Barn 86 was sent to an equine hospital track after coming down with a fever. The racing association said a positive test for the virus came back last week on opening day, prompting a mandatory quarantine retroactive to July 11.
The 46 horses stabled in the barn are being monitored for fever and other symptoms. The quarantine will be lifted Aug. 1 if no new cases are detected. The horses are not permitted to train with the general horse population and cannot be entered in races.
It’s a blow to trainer Kenny McPeek, who has 30 horses in Barn 86, including Eclipse winner Swiss Skydiver, last year’s champion 3-year-old filly.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports