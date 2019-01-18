France’s Alexis Pinturault competes during an alpine ski, men’s World Cup combined in Wengen, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (Marco Tacca/Associated Press)

WENGEN, Switzerland — Marco Schwarz took the lead in the opening slalom leg of a World Cup Alpine combined event on Friday.

The Austrian slalom specialist was 0.20 seconds ahead of Alexis Pinturault and 0.87 clear of Victor Muffat-Jeandet before the afternoon’s downhill run. Ted Ligety was fourth, 1.20 behind.

French teammates Pinturault and Muffat-Jeandet took silver and bronze, respectively, in combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where Schwarz was fourth.

The Olympic champion is Schwarz’s Austrian teammate, Marcel Hirscher, who skipped Friday’s race to focus on Sunday’s slalom.

Alpine combined is on the world championships program next month in Are, Sweden, but could be dropped from future medal competitions. The International Ski Federation is considering replacing combined with television-friendly parallel racing events.

