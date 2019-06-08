SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 7: Austin Hedges #18 of the San Diego Padres, center, celebrates after hitting a walk-off single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park on June 7, 2019 in San Diego, California. The Padres won 5-4. (Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

— Just when it seemed like the Washington Nationals had come all the way back and stolen a game that wasn’t going their way, the San Diego Padres punished closer Sean Doolittle for two runs to take it right back.

The last of those came on a walk-off single from catcher Austin Hedges, handing the Nationals a stunning 5-4 loss at Petco Park on Friday night. They once trailed by three runs, knotted the score and pushed ahead in the top of the ninth before Sean Doolittle, one of baseball’s best closers, entered. But he couldn’t notch the save and was then given a loss by a young Padres team that wouldn’t quit.

Eric Hosmer started their ninth-inning rally with a one-out triple. Josh Naylor tied the game with an RBI single, then stole second, and Hedges won it. Doolittle was left with his hands on his hips. The Padres streamed onto the field in celebration. And Washington, having won four straight series heading into this one, can now only hope to split before heading to Chicago. They are now 28-35 and, after making incremental progress, dropped to 7½ games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

It was easy to survey the rest of the Nationals’ season before Erick Fedde threw his first pitch on a chilly night. They had an even 100 games left to play, an opportunity to push a miserable start out of memory, to maybe turn this season into something. But that would be much harder than twisting logic out of the calendar.

Even with nine wins in their last 12 games, and four straight before arriving in San Diego, Washington entered Friday’s game six games below .500 after falling to the Padres on Thursday. That meant to reach 90 wins, a reasonable goal for a playoff hopeful, they’d have to close the season on a 62-38 tear. Only five teams in baseball have played to a better winning percentage so far this year. The Nationals went 19-31 in their first 50 contests. Now they just need to flip that pace . . . twice?

“As corny and cliche as it sounds, you just have to play the game that day,” said veteran Ryan Zimmerman on Friday, speaking for his team and himself as he continues to rehab a right foot injury. “And if you start getting caught up in how much you’re back and trying to get to a certain number or catch someone, that’s when you kind of lose track of the task at hand.

“That’s what you have to do when you’ve sort of dug yourself a whole like this. Everyone wants to jump out of it, but you have to slowly climb out of it.”

So the Nationals turned to Fedde in their first of 100 chances at redemption. He has been either sharp or sturdy since joining the rotation May 21, and his fourth start could also be characterized as odd. He somehow gave up a run in a seven-pitch first (because Fernando Tatis Jr. manufactured it with his speed). He somehow didn’t give up a run in a 10-pitch second (even though he recorded all three outs on screaming fly balls to the warning track). He navigated out of a shaky fourth with an around-the-horn double play and, by the end of the fifth, had thrown just 60 pitches.

That was because the Padres were aggressive, stalking first- and second-pitch fastballs and rocketing them around the field. But most of those hits were swallowed up by the defense, keeping Washington just a run behind until Tatis whacked a two-run homer to center with no outs in the sixth. Fedde finished the inning, and that finished his outing at 90 pitches. An otherwise solid performance was punctuated by a mistake. But Fedde still left the Nationals with a pulse.

They made use of it right away, with a needed rally in the seventh, just when it seemed like the offense may sleepwalk through a second consecutive game. It stirred with a Howie Kendrick single, rubbed its eyes with another from Brian Dozier, and finally sat up once Trea Turner popped a double into shallow center. Wil Myers dove for the lofted hit but it nicked his glove and rolled away. Kendrick and Yan Gomes, who had driven in Kendrick with a base hit, raced around to score. Turner pulled into second and clapped his hands twice.

Three Nationals had scored once Padres reliever Matt Wisler got out of the jam. That accounted for their first runs in 14 innings, going back to the first on Thursday night, and it handed a tie game to their still-scuffling bullpen. Tanner Rainey worked a scoreless seventh despite Hunter Renfroe coming within inches of a go-ahead home run. Wander Suero set the Padres down in order in the eighth.

That helped the Nationals take the lead, if only for a moment, when Dozier doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. But the Padres evened the game again in the ninth before winning it on Hedges’s single. The bullpen had bent but not broke to this point of the series. Then Doolittle, its most reliable arm, couldn’t finish the job.