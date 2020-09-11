Starter Erick Fedde made it five innings before the relievers were needed. The offense had again charged ahead with three RBI from Juan Soto, off a double and single, and solo homers from Eric Thames and Yan Gomes. But that was wasted by the bullpen for the second straight game — this time by Will Harris and Daniel Hudson — before the odd cast of Kyle Finnegan, James Bourque and Taylor bailed them out.

Finnegan stranded four men across the 10th and 11th and twice glued the Braves’ automatic runner to third. Bourque, in his first appearance since July 28, ended the Braves’ half of the 12th with the bases loaded. Then, to end baseball’s longest game of this wacky season, a whole 4 hours 48 minutes, Taylor provided the exclamation point.

Nationals pitchers had an urgent task for this game: Do something — anything — to contain Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman. In five meetings across the last week, the pair had combined for a staggering 10 home runs and 21 RBI against the Nationals. On Thursday alone, they helped flip a 5-0 deficit into a 7-6 win. Freeman blasted two homers, off starter Austin Voth and reliever Will Harirs. Acuña greeted Suero with a two-run shot.

But there was no grand plan to fix this. Manager Dave Martinez could only point to the easy fix of making better pitches. Freeman, Martinez explained, “murders” breaking balls in the zone. It was no wonder, then, that Harris’s hanging curve had wound up in the upper deck. And Acuña feasts on low pitches, as Martinez observed, making Suero’s knee-high cutter a sitting duck.

The answer was to simply sharpen up.

“They’re not missing,” Martinez said Thursday night, distilling Acuña and Freeman to a scary absolute. “They’re hitting the ball, and they’re hitting the ball hard.”

Washington would normally look to slow them without Sean Doolittle, who went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique. The lefty had exited the series opener after three pitches once he quickly doubled over and called for an athletic trainer. With only 17 games left and the Nationals a long shot for the playoffs, it is likely that Doolittle has made his last appearance of 2020.

The Nationals filled his roster spot with left-handed starter Ben Braymer. It put a shorthanded bullpen behind Fedde, who, like the rest of the rotation, has had trouble going deep in games. Fedde stranded a runner in each of his innings, stranded two in four of the five and held Acuña and Freeman to no hits in four at-bats. The fourth, though, is when Fedde’s trouble was dwarfed by Acuña exiting after fouling a ball off his left ankle.

X-rays soon revealed no fracture, and Atlanta announced that Acuña is day-to-day. Freeman quickly responded with an RBI single. Marcell Ozuna followed with one, too, bringing the Braves to within three runs. Fedde was hooked after finishing the fifth at 108 pitches, the third-highest total of his career. The bullpen had its work cut out.

Kyle McGowin limited the damage to one run after Ryne Harper loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Suero yielded a walk and nothing else in a breezy seventh. Harris, who had allowed the game-tying homer Thursday, who had too often been on the wrong end of late-inning rallies, was thrown into a rematch with Freeman. He grounded out on Harris’s sixth consecutive cutter. But the next batter, Ozuna, went deep to right-center, and the Braves had a window to climb back in.

Harris escaped with two flyouts, Hudson jogged in, and, after he loaded the bases with two outs, including a walk to Freeman, back-to-back hits tied the game. An insurance run, on Gomes’s solo shot to left, had evaporated in Hudson’s hands. First it was a two-run single for Ozuna. Next it was Travis d’Arnaud’s poke to right-center that brought Freeman around.

When he escaped the inning, Hudson stood a few feet off the mound and screamed an expletive into his glove. Neither team could score its automatic runner in the 10th, with Finnegan stranding Dansby Swanson on third and the Nationals never advancing theirs past second. Finnegan was back for the 11th, intentionally walked Freeman to load the bases, then got a flyout and groundout to give the offense another chance.

It just didn’t use it yet. Again, the automatic runner was placed on second and went no further. Taylor and Carter Kieboom each failed to get down a sacrifice bunt with no outs. Both of their attempts floated into the pitcher’s mitt. But after Bourque worked a scoreless 12th and the Nationals came a hair from blowing another shot to win, Taylor poked a bloop single off Grant Dayton that finished the marathon.