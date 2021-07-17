Akin, fresh from a strong relief outing before the break, allowed one run in the first inning, four in the second and another in the third to raise his ERA to 8.19 in his rookie season.
César Valdez followed him with three scoreless innings before newcomer Shaun Anderson allowed three runs in the seventh inning.
The Orioles (28-62) had six hits — a pair of singles from Cedric Mullins, and three, including a home run, by Pedro Severino.
Anthony Santander added a ninth-inning infield single.
The Orioles' infield has been a misfit collection all year, and seeing old pal Hanser Alberto for the Royals won't make anyone feel better about that.
Alberto, one of the most productive hitters in the majors against left-handed pitchers, doubled twice against Akin and scored each time.
Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said right-hander Jorge López, who was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday, was attempting to join the team in Kansas City and would start Saturday if he's able to.
López last pitched July 9, and Hyde said he wanted to give him an extended rest at the all-star break.
