ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A four-time champion of the world’s most famous sled dog race is skipping the Iditarod for the second straight year in favor of a race in Norway.

Dallas Seavey said Friday that he plans to participate in the Finnmarkslopet in March. The Norwegian race starts about a week after the March 3 start of the Iditarod.

Seavey was recently cleared in a dog doping scandal by the new Iditarod board. He says he holds no grudge against the Iditarod and plans to take part in the Alaska race in the future.

But he says he has most of his entire dog team back from last year’s Norway race. He thinks the team now knows what to expect in Norway, and he wants to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

