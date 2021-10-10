Rupp won the Chicago title in 2017, becoming the first American man to accomplish the feat in 15 years.
Chepngetich took the women’s race, finishing in 2:22:31. Emma Bates of the U.S. was second at 2:24:20.
Around 35,000 runners competed in Sunday’s 26.2-mile event. Organizers canceled last year’s race due to health concerns for runners, spectators and volunteers. Registered participants had to provide either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.
