The top five riders in the general classification finished together 11 seconds back, with Eiking keeping his gap of nearly one minute over Guillaume Martin. Two-time defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic stayed third overall, almost two minutes off the lead.
Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, had taken the leader’s red jersey from Roglic in the 10th stage.
Riders on Saturday will face two difficult climbs in the 165.7-kilometer (103-mile) 14th stage in western Spain.
