Catherine McNally, above, had Serena Williams against the ropes after taking the first set Wednesday night in New York, but Williams roared to life to fend off McNally’s upset bid. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Of all the wacko things to happen at the wacko hours of the world’s most deliberately wacko Grand Slam tennis tournament, a crazy one began developing Wednesday near midnight. A 17-year-old still unborn when Serena Williams won her first U.S. Open in 1999 sent Williams’s bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title into an unforeseeable peril.

For as long as the Cincinnatian Catherine McNally plays tennis — and the horizon does look long — people figure to refer to her 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Williams in an Arthur Ashe Stadium fracas almost nobody saw coming. With her big serve, her pleasing variety, her out-and-out gumption and her capacity to exhume the art of tennis at the — gasp — net, McNally forced Williams to dig out one of her greatest arts.

She forced a titan 20 years McNally’s senior to reveal again Williams’s peerless capacity for mid-match self-correction. Through the second set and especially the third under the closed roof after a rainy day, Williams went from her occasional error-prone self to her more familiar brilliant self. By the time they finished two sets with Williams, 160-60 in third sets and McNally 1-1, Williams truly got commanding, winning 16 of the first 17 points of the third set.

“I knew I could play better,” Williams said on court afterward, “and kind of let Serena come through for once, a little bit.” She added, “I survived tonight. I’m not too pleased with how I played, at all.”

She noted she seldom has played so late, even at the tournament that loves its late.

Still, McNally, whose best singles distinction had come in Washington, where she reached the semifinals (and also won the doubles with her friend Coco Gauff), found herself a first giant moment. The daughter of Lynn Nabors-McNally, a former pro player, McNally briefly half-derailed the momentum Williams gathered with a 6-1, 6-1 start Monday night against five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova.

McNally began by losing the first six points, which came as news to no one. Yet she went on to hold in her first service game, level things at 1-1 and forge into a set that became a province of servers. A 17-year-old with a considerable serve and a 37-year-old with the best serve in the history of the game got to 5-5.

There, it all went from kind of interesting to interesting.

At 5-5, McNally saw her first break point. The opportunity bothered her so much that she blasted a cross-court, forehand return that caused Williams to spray a forehand and McNally to go 1 for 1 in first-set break points.

It seemed understandable, then, that McNally’s ensuing service game plummeted quickly to love-40. Yet she regathered it. A good second serve up the middle plucked a netted backhand from Williams. McNally shipped an ace up the middle. A drop shot brought Williams up to smack a reply into the net for deuce. Another deuce later, McNally won it with two splendid serves, one in the middle of the box on the line and a gorgeously wicked thing up the middle that sent Williams flailing, her return flying away.

For the first time in 19 U.S. Open second rounds in a remarkable tennis life, Williams had lost a first set.

Federer, Djokovic advance

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer advanced but it wasn’t as easy as expected.

Djokovic, the top seed, was repeatedly visited by a trainer for shoulder massages at changeovers during a ragged 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.

Federer, meanwhile, got to the third round by beating Damir Dzhumhur, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, despite the No. 3 seed losing the opening set for the second straight match.

One of the women’s game’s biggest names departed as two-time champion Venus Williams lost, 6-4, 6-4, to No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina.

No. 2 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys won on the women’s side, as did No. 7 Kei Nishikori on the men’s.