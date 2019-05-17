Just before Severna Park midfielder Hunter Chadwick started high school, the Falcons girls’ lacrosse team had a dominant stretch of three titles in four seasons. The last came in 2015, one year before Chadwick’s freshman season.

Since then, the program has won plenty of games, but another state title has eluded it. The Falcons took a trip to the championship in 2017, but they lost a one-goal heartbreaker.

Now, after a 16-3 victory over Whitman in a Maryland 4A semifinal Friday in Gaithersburg, the No. 9 Falcons (18-0) will return to the season’s final game.

It was Chadwick’s urgency to make it there — her evident desire to finish her final season with a championship — that kick-started the Falcons on Friday. The senior scored the team’s first three goals, opening up an early lead it maintained and expanded until the final whistle.

“It’s just awesome to have such a good team this year,” Chadwick said. “And we’ve been playing together for so long. It’s awesome to make it back to states.”

Chadwick’s three-goal burst to start the game led to a more balanced scoring attack; seven other players ended up getting a goal. Chadwick finished with four, freshman midfielder Theresa Bragg added three, and senior midfielder Julia Curran and senior attacker Kayla Minton each scored two.

“It was great that she was able to spark us and get things rolling,” Coach Kaitlyn Hines said of Chadwick. “I think that opened it up for everyone else to say, ‘Okay, I can do it, too.’”

Whitman (14-3) had a fair share of possession early, but it couldn’t find the back of the net as Severna Park’s defense tightened with a title appearance on the line.

“My defense has always been rock stars back there,” Hines said. “They’re just so solid. They’re not typically going to foul and check and go crazy. They just play a solid, composed defense back there for me.”

Roosevelt falls to Dulaney

In the first game of Friday night’s Maryland 4A semifinal doubleheader at Gaithersburg, Baltimore County powerhouse Dulaney had no trouble taking down Eleanor Roosevelt, 17-1.

The Raiders, who came into the game at 16-0 after spending the regular season overpowering many of the new and growing programs in Prince George’s County, proved to be no match for the Lions, who are headed to a second consecutive state championship game.

This was just the fourth year that Eleanor Roosevelt fielded a varsity team and the third that Prince George’s County schools participated in the state lacrosse playoff system. The Raiders have emerged as the strongest team in the area, making two consecutive trips to the semifinals, but it’s still early in the program’s maturation process.

“This is the graduating class of the first year,” Coach Charles Mills said. “They were freshmen when the county started supporting [the sport]. This is something that they’re proud to hand off to other people.

“The county will get there eventually, but it’s going to take time. We’re a couple of decades behind everybody. So [this team] is being the role models for other young girls in middle or elementary school who are thinking about starting lacrosse.”

Dulaney (11-6) faced Severna Park earlier this season in tournament play. The Falcons beat the Lions in that mid-April matchup, 20-6.

Huntingtown comes up short

For the second straight year, Huntingtown lost in the Maryland 3A semifinals. The Hurricanes fell to Harford County’s C.M. Wright, 18-8, in Ellicott City to finish their season 14-3-1.