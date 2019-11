Yuzvendra Chahal, with 2-28, and Washington Sundar, 1-25, bowled tight spells to rein in Bangladesh after sending them in to bat.

Bangladesh won the first T20 by seven wickets, its first win over India.

The third and final T20 will be on Sunday in Nagpur.

