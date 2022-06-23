Shawinigan beat Hamilton to improve to 2-0 in Memorial Cup

Placeholder while article actions load

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Olivier Nadeau broke a third-period tie with Shawinigan’s third power-play goal, Antoine Coulombe made 38 saves and the Cataractes beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-2 on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque also scored and assisted on Nadeau’s winner to help Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan improve to 2-0 with a game left in round-robin play.

Nadeau gave Shawinigan the lead at 7:06 of the third, tipping Bourque’s pass from left side past goalie Marco Costantini from the deep slot.

Mason McTavish and Avery Hayes scored for Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton (0-2). Costantini stopped 31 shots.

McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, opened the scoring for Hamilton on a power play at 5:08 of the first.

Bourgault tied it at 6:47 and Bourque gave Shawinigan the lead with 8:18 left in the period. Hayes tied it with 2:32 left in the second.

Shawinigan opened Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory over Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Hamilton lost to Saint John on Monday night.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Friday night, Hamilton will close round-robin play against Edmonton. Shawinigan will face Saint John on Saturday night in the round-robin finale.

