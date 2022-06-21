The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Shawinigan rallies past Edmonton 4-3 in Memorial Cup

By
June 21, 2022 at 10:04 p.m. EDT
Shawinigan Cataractes goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee makes a save during the first period of the Memorial Cup hockey game against the Edmonton Oil Kings in Saint John, New Brunswick, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Shawinigan Cataractes goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee makes a save during the first period of the Memorial Cup hockey game against the Edmonton Oil Kings in Saint John, New Brunswick, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored in a 78-second span in the third period, leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Tuesday in the Memorial Cup.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Dube tied the game at 3-all at 5:37 of the third and Nadeau netted the eventual game winner less than a minute later for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions. Jordon Tourigny and Xavier Bourgault scored the other goals for Shawinigan.

Luke Prokop, Tyler Horstmann and Cole Miller scored for Edmonton, the Western Hockey League champions.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team junior tournament is being held at TD Station. The championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

On Wednesday Edmonton will face the host Saint John Sea Dogs, who beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 in Monday’s tournament opener. Shawinigan plays Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton on Thursday.

Loading...