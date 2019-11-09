Japan’s Satoko Miyahara finished second with 211.18 overall points while Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 209.10 after finishing second in the free program.

Shcherbakova, who also won last month’s Skate America, booked a spot in the Dec. 5-8 Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy.

World silver medalists Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia clinched gold in ice dance with 209.90 points.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second with 208.55 points, while Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen of Canada secured the bronze with 190.74 points

