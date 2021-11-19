Starr Andrews of the United States was injured during her program and withdrew. The 20-year-old American pulled up while attempting a triple loop.
This month at the Italian Grand Prix, Shcherbakova had a disappointing short program but rallied to win gold the next day.
Kostornaia scored 76.44 on Friday and Sinitsyna finished with 69.89.
Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, who won the men’s title in Turin this month, was set to skate later in the men’s short program.
