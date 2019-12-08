Herb McGee had 12 points for the Jaguars (5-4), Andre Fox scored 12 and Josh Ajayi 11.
Richmond takes on College of Charleston at home on Saturday. South Alabama faces Alabama A&M at home next Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.