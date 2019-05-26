Sherwood pitcher Samantha Combs reacts after getting the game’s last out in the seventh inning to complete an 8-7 win over Glen Burnie Saturday night in the Maryland 4A softball title game. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

With two outs and her team protecting a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sherwood pitcher Samantha Combs stood in the circle, tossing the softball in and out of her glove as she eyed the Glen Burnie batter.

Only the Gophers’ Shaianne Turner stood between Sherwood and the program’s sixth Maryland 4A state title, and Combs wasn’t prepared to let a five-run advantage entering the final inning slip away. So, with a flick of her wrist and a strong defensive play behind her, Combs got the team’s final out, giving the No. 4 Warriors an 8-7 victory Saturday. The No. 7 Gophers (19-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh before falling short.

“I was just thinking that I had to keep the ball down and trust in the defensive plays behind me and know that they were going to make the plays, and they did,” Combs said. “You just have to have that confidence and trust in players behind you.”

Sherwood (21-1) missed the state final last year for the first time since 2011. The Warriors won five straight state finals from 2012 to 2016, then lost to Northwest in the 2017 championship game. Saturday’s victory at the University of Maryland softball stadium felt like redemption.

But Glen Burnie hardly made it easy in the bottom of the seventh after a three-run top of the inning from Sherwood. The Gophers’ Gia Dickey kicked off the hit-filled seventh by slamming a solo home run with one out before Glen Burnie sent three more runs home.



Lillian Cook slides into third with a triple in Glen Burnie’s four-run seventh inning Saturday in College Park. Sherwood held on to win, 8-7, in the Maryland 4A softball championship game. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Sherwood took its first lead of the night on Summer Green’s two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, which gave Sherwood a 2-1 lead before Gracie Manlapaz drove in another two runs to give the Warriors a 4-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth.

Glen Burnie was in the state final for the first time since 2013, when it lost to Sherwood, 5-0. The Gophers were seeking their first title since 1998 and fourth overall.

The Gophers struck first in the bottom of the first when Jordan Fangman led off with a single and scored on a triple to left field by Lillian Cook.

Glen Burnie had one of its best chances in the bottom of the sixth inning, with the bases loaded and nobody out. Turner and Rose Weidenhoft scored to close the deficit to 5-3, but another runner was caught on the base paths, ending the inning and setting up the crucial seventh.

“It’s unreal,” Combs said. “We’ve been working for this for so long. It seems like a dream right now.

“I’ll probably process it in the morning and start crying.”