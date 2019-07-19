China’s Shi Tingmao competes in the women’s 3m springboard divin final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2019. (Lee Jin-man/Associated Press)

GWANGJU, South Korea — Two-time Olympic champion Shi Tingmao of China shrugged off a side strain and won her third successive women’s 3-meter springboard event at the world diving championships on Friday.

“I had to overcome the pain to focus on my own dives,” Shi said. “The victory boosts my confidence on the way to the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

Shi, as consistent as ever throughout the final, scored 391.00 points to clinch the gold medal.

Teammate Wang Han tallied 372.85 for her third silver medal of the event, as she also finished second in the 2013 and 2017 worlds.

Maddison Keeney of Australia won the bronze with 367.05.

“This is my first individual medal at the worlds,” Keeney said. “It really means a lot to me.

“Shi and Wang are incredible athletes. I learn something from them every time.”

Shi topped five of her six dives. She was second to Keeney on the fourth one.

“I was happy that Shi and I had a one-two finish since Keeney is very competitive and a espected rival,” Wang said. “It was my third time competing in the 3-meter individual springboard, I was hungry for the gold medal.”

