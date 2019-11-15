Shields has called the incident in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, “inexcusable.”
Bashir had facial injuries after he was punched and fell to the concrete floor. He had surgery to repair damage to his teeth.
Shields and Habazin, who is from Croatia, will compete for the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound world titles.
