Shiffrin, with start bib No. 2, had 0.65 to make up on Vlhova in the second run.
The American star was the fastest racer on the top section. She lost a half-second at the bottom after going wide of her ideal line at a turn.
Later starters struggled to challenge the leaders racing through steady falling snow on a course shrouded in light fog.
Federica Brignone, the defending overall World Cup champion, was 1.64 back in eighth place.
Shiffrin last raced a World Cup giant slalom in January, just before the death of her father and the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
A back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom in October, won by Italy’s Bassino at Soelden, Austria.
Vlhova has won all three races since — two slaloms at Levi, Finland, where Shiffrin returned to competition, and a parallel racing event at Lech, Austria.
