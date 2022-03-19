An expected weekend contest between Shiffrin and defending champion Vlhová for the overall title was settled Thursday at nearby Courchevel. The American got her fourth career title when runner-up in a super-G while Vlhová failed to score.
Vlhová clinched the World Cup slalom title before the Beijing Olympics and has won five of eight races this season.
Dürr held a 0.37 lead over Michelle Gisin. They were also 1-2 after the first run in China before both fell out of the medal places. Ana Bucik was third Saturday morning, 0.40 back.
Dürr has never won a World Cup slalom in more than 100 starts though has three third-place finishes this season.
The women’s World Cup season ends Sunday with a giant slalom where Shiffrin and Vlhová are in a four-way contest for the season title.
