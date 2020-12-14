Federica Brignone, the defending overall champion, placed third with 0.14 to make up on Olympic champion Shiffrin in the afternoon run at upscale Courchevel.
No other racer was within a half-second of the leading trio.
Vlhova, the world champion in giant slalom, was among three high-ranked racers in the first group of starters who went out near the end of their runs in the sun-splashed French Alps.
Shiffrin is chasing a first win this season after Vlhova and Bassino swept the five World Cup events so far.
The race was postponed from Sunday to prepare a safer snow surface. Bassino won in steady falling snow on Saturday, when Shiffrin was 1.70 back in fourth place.
