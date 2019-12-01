No other racer was within two seconds of perhaps the most dominant slalom skier in the World Cup’s 53-year history.
A 62nd career World Cup win for Shiffrin would tie her for second on the women’s all-time list with Austrian downhill great Annemarie Moser-Proell. Lindsey Vonn, who retired this year, leads with 82 wins.
Lower-ranked racers were yet to start.
