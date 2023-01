Shiffrin's record hunt on hold with Zagreb slalom canceled

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait at least a couple of more days to match Lindsey Vonn’s World Cup wins record. A night slalom scheduled for Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday was canceled due to warm temperatures and strong wind, organizers announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shiffrin has 81 career wins, one fewer than Vonn’s women’s record. Ingemar Stenmark holds the overall top mark of 86.

Shiffrin, who has won five straight races across multiple disciplines, can match and break the record in two giant slaloms scheduled for Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday and Sunday.

Shiffrin won the first of two scheduled slaloms in Zagreb on Wednesday. Using purely artificial snow at the low-altitude venue, organizers created a strip of white down an otherwise brown hill.

The International Ski Federation did not immediately announce if the Zagreb race would be made up at another resort.

