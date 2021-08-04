Matt Harvey’s second-half renaissance was continuing apace when the inconsistent Baltimore Orioles defense that made his first half so frustrating reared its head again.

And after he left under uncertain circumstances with just four innings completed Wednesday night, it ended up helping to doom the bullpen as well in a 10-3 loss to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

With the bases loaded and the Orioles trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering pop-up down the right field line that despite a hang time of more than five seconds eluded right fielder DJ Stewart and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for a three-run double.

It was the second of what would be three flyballs that fell in — after a similar misplay Tuesday night — to scuff up the notion that these Orioles (38-69) have been better since the all-star break.

In Harvey’s fourth inning, after Anthony Rizzo snapped his second-half scoreless streak at 21 2/3 innings with a home run, a pop-up by Aaron Judge that went 175 feet fell in for a base hit between several Orioles and led to a second run off Harvey before he left the game after just 63 pitches and four innings, his ERA down to 6.13.

The Orioles led 3-2 at that point after two runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mountcastle and a run-scoring single for Austin Hays, then Mountcastle hit his 19th home run of the season in the third.

But they were done scoring at that point as right-hander Jameson Taillon settled in for New York. And each of Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Dillon Tate issued a walk in that fateful seventh inning before the Stanton double fell in.

Gary Sánchez had a pop-up single fall down the left-field line due to a miscommunication between Austin Hays and Richie Martin in a two-run eighth inning.

