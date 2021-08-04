With the bases loaded and the Orioles trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering pop-up down the right field line that despite a hang time of more than five seconds eluded right fielder DJ Stewart and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for a three-run double.
It was the second of what would be three flyballs that fell in — after a similar misplay Tuesday night — to scuff up the notion that these Orioles (38-69) have been better since the all-star break.
In Harvey’s fourth inning, after Anthony Rizzo snapped his second-half scoreless streak at 21 2/3 innings with a home run, a pop-up by Aaron Judge that went 175 feet fell in for a base hit between several Orioles and led to a second run off Harvey before he left the game after just 63 pitches and four innings, his ERA down to 6.13.
The Orioles led 3-2 at that point after two runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mountcastle and a run-scoring single for Austin Hays, then Mountcastle hit his 19th home run of the season in the third.
But they were done scoring at that point as right-hander Jameson Taillon settled in for New York. And each of Cole Sulser, Paul Fry and Dillon Tate issued a walk in that fateful seventh inning before the Stanton double fell in.
Gary Sánchez had a pop-up single fall down the left-field line due to a miscommunication between Austin Hays and Richie Martin in a two-run eighth inning.
— Baltimore Sun