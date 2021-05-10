President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019 with pledges to develop the vast Amazon region and has repeatedly said he opposes relatively small Indigenous groups controlling vast swaths of territory.
A report by the non-profit group Instituto Socioambiental said at the end of March that illegal miners ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic had intruded into 30% of Yanomami territory in 2020. It said the miners devastated areas last year equivalent to 500 soccer fields.
Also in March, federal prosecutors warned there was a danger of clashes in northern Brazil between the Munduruku people and mining prospectors armed with rifles and handguns who entered Indigenous lands in the Tapajós River basin of Para state.