Trends will emerge well before the leading title contenders get into action. The top eight teams have directly qualified for the Super 12 stage, which begins from Oct. 23. Four teams will join them by qualifying in Round 1, which kicks off Sunday with Oman taking on Papua New Guinea. Scotland and Bangladesh will continue the Group B action on Monday. Group A comprises 2009 finalist Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. The two top teams from each group will advance.