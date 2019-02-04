Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 17 points but six turnovers taking over the primary ballhandling duties from the injured Justin Robinson. (Michael Thomas Shroyer/USA Today Sports)

Starting point guard Justin Robinson missed a second straight game for the 11th-ranked Virginia Tech men’s basketball team, and this time the Hokies didn’t have the good fortune of being bailed out by an opponent producing a historically abysmal offensive showing.

No. 16 Louisville instead made 13 three-pointers during a 72-64 win Monday night that ended the Hokies’ three-game winning streak and dropped them into sixth place in the ACC behind five schools that each have two conference losses or fewer.

Wearing a boot to protect his injured left foot, Robinson was able to offer only words of encouragement from the bench as Virginia Tech (18-4, 7-3), using a seven-man rotation, committed 10 of its 13 turnovers in the second half while playing its second game in three days and third in five.

The Hokies dropped to 0-6 against Louisville (17-6, 8-2) in five seasons under Coach Buzz Williams.

“I thought we hung in there pretty good tonight,” Williams said. “I just thought too many turnovers in the second half relative to what gives us our best chance to win.”

Robinson, a Manassas native and the school’s career assists leader, also missed Saturday’s game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., where the then-No. 23 Wolfpack scored 24 points, the fewest by a ranked team in the shot-clock era, and went 9 for 54 (16.7 percent) from the field.

That unwieldy performance allowed Virginia Tech to overcome 35.6 percent shooting and a dozen turnovers for a 23-point win.

The Cardinals weren’t so accommodating, shooting 48.1 percent from beyond the arc, including 6 for 11 in the second half.

Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr., a redshirt junior, led the Hokies with 21 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Sophomore guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points and four assists, but he had six turnovers taking over primary ballhandling duties in place of Robinson, who is out indefinitely, according to Williams.

Trailing by 14 with six minutes left in the second half, Virginia Tech embarked on a 13-4 push that included 10 points from Blackshear. His two fouls shots with 1:49 remaining pulled the Hokies to 63-58, but Lousivile’s Dwayne Sutton (17 points) collected the inbounds pass, raced to the top of the three-point arc and swished his attempt.

The deficit for Virginia Tech never got to fewer than three possessions the rest of the way.

“I think our team continued to battle [through] adversity,” Blackshear said. “We continued to try to find good looks, try to stack together as many stops as possible. They’re a good team. They were able to keep a lead. It was a battle, and we’re going to continue to battle every game.”

A 7-0 run earlier in the second half pulled Virginia Tech within 41-38 at the under-12-minute timeout before the Cardinals got a scintillating sequence from reserve guard Ryan McMahon.

The redshirt junior scored 12 points in 83 seconds, and Louisville eventually took its largest lead at 57-42 with 8:27 to go. McMahon finished with 17 points that included 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Louisville, which was among the hottest teams in the ACC before losing at home Saturday against North Carolina, has undergone a turnaround under first-year Coach Chris Mack, who had taken Xavier to the NCAA tournament in eight of nine seasons.

Mack has the Cardinals pointed in that direction this season following turmoil at the tradition-rich program related to a recruiting scandal and an accompanying FBI investigation that led to the firing of longtime coach Rick Pitino before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Behind early three-point proficiency Monday, Louisville opened an eight-point lead late in the first half before Virginia Tech stormed back on the strength of a 6-0 burst that featured a two-handed dunk by Ahmed Hill off a live-ball turnover. Hill’s layup moments later drew the Hokies within two.

But Steven Enoch beat the buzzer for the Cardinals, swishing a three-pointer from the top of the arc to give Louisville a 31-26 halftime lead.

Alexander-Walker picked up his second foul with 5:07 left in the half and went to the bench. He didn’t stay there for long, however, with Williams having little choice but to reinsert Alexander-Walker some 20 seconds later given the Hokies’ shorthanded roster.

In addition to Robinson, Virginia Tech was without P.J. Horne, a top reserve averaging 16.3 minutes this season. The sophomore forward has missed four straight games with a leg injury and, according to Williams, remains out indefinitely.

“I told our group the team we just played held N.C. State to an unprecedented 24 points in a game,” Mack said. “For us to come in here and really from start to finish be in control of the game, I don’t know how we did it other than we were a lot tougher today than we were against Carolina.”