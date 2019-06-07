— Shorthanded and playing regulars out of position is no way for a team to break a six-week run without a series win.

The Baltimore Orioles found that out Thursday with a 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.

“It’s just obviously a little bit unlucky right now and we’re pretty banged up,” Manager Brandon Hyde said, on a night when the Orioles were without three starters and lost a fourth in Dwight Smith Jr. to a possible concussion. “We’re playing short, obviously, and to play competitive, I think our guys come to play and they’re doing everything they can to win the game. A lot of nights, we’re just a little short.”

Thursday was the fourth chance the Orioles had in their last four series to win the deciding game and take the series, having split the first two games. However, for the fourth straight time they lost, dropping them to 19-43.

They haven’t won a series since April 22-24 against the Chicago White Sox, and kept it that way because of some more bad luck for a player who was in an unfamiliar spot.

The decisive runs came in the fifth inning, right after the Orioles tied the game 2-2 on a run-scoring single by Stevie Wilkerson.

Wilkerson was recalled just before the game to ensure the Orioles had a playable roster after DJ Stewart (ankle) went on the injured list with an ankle sprain and two others who left Wednesday’s game — Pedro Severino (head contusion) and Jonathan Villar (finger) — weren’t available to start.

Those absences, plus a sore foot for Trey Mancini that forced him to serve as the designated hitter, pushed Chris Davis to right field and Renato Nunez to first base. And with a runner on first and one out in the fifth, Delino DeShields gave Davis his first opportunity with a single to right . Davis overran the hit as it went to the right of his glove, and a run scored while DeShields advanced to third.

“I just think it was unlucky,” Hyde said. “Ball snaked in the wet grass, and Chris is pretty good with ground balls, so I think it was just more of a surface issue.”