Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon stood still for a moment during the final media timeout of Thursday night’s 91-69 loss to Ohio State, watching his team take a seat as hundreds at Value City Arena got up from theirs and headed for the exits. He didn’t need to draw up a play. The Buckeyes were about to send in their walk-ons, as if this was a meaningless nonconference game against a weaker opponent in the middle of November.

Maryland was weak in more ways than one. Turgeon could have used any excuse at his disposal to explain this drubbing — how his team was down to eight players, how two of the starters were sick before the game, how the Terrapins were catching the red-hot Buckeyes just four days after they upset then-No. 1 Michigan State — but he chose not to. Maryland (14-5, 3-3 Big Ten) simply didn’t show up Thursday, when it had a prime opportunity to pick up a résumé-building win.

“We didn’t compete the way we have to compete, and that was kind of the disappointing thing,” Turgeon said. “We’re just kind of like, ‘Well, we have some guys hurt.’ So we’re kind of feeling sorry for ourselves instead of competing the way we need to compete.”

Most of Maryland’s players had never experienced a 30-point loss as they did last week at Michigan State. Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter called that drubbing “embarrassing” earlier this week and vowed he wouldn’t let it happen again. Turgeon had said his team got better through that experience, too, but it simply didn’t show Thursday night.

It didn’t help that the Terrapins were down to eight scholarship players — shooting guard Dion Wiley didn’t make the trip after suffering a concussion in a win over Iowa on Sunday — and the pain of this blowout was accentuated by the fact that Maryland played a clean first 11 minutes.

It committed just one turnover in that span. It threw Ohio State off by toggling between man and zone defense. And it led by seven with 9:30 left before halftime, thanks in large part to the offensive play of Michal Cekovsky, who hit his first five shots and finished with a career-high 18 points.

“We click on offense to start every game,” said Huerter, except this time the game went off the rails after the promising start.

Ohio State (14-4, 5-0) figured out Maryland’s zone, at first behind graduate transfer guard Andrew Dakich, who scored a career-high 11 points in the first half alone (Dakich had scored only 22 points over his previous three years at Michigan).

That helped fuel a 22-2 run by the Buckeyes. Maryland also had no answer for Buckeyes forward Keita Bates-Diop, who warmed up during that run and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. He went 6 for 8 from three-point range as the Buckeyes hit 17 of 29 from long distance. Maryland has allowed 44 three-pointers in its past three games.

“Diop was a pretty big part of our scouting report. And to give him the looks that we gave him is a little disappointing,” Turgeon said.

But while Maryland’s effort on defense was mediocre at best — Huerter said his team didn’t close out well on Ohio State’s shooters, and the transition defense was lackluster — Thursday also was about self-inflicted wounds on offense. It manifested itself in the form of long and inexplicable scoring droughts. The worst lasted nearly seven minutes late in the second half. The half-court sets looked disconnected.

Amid a streak of 11 consecutive missed shots, players stood around and watched Anthony Cowan Jr. (12 points on 3-for-13 shooting) or Huerter (12 points on 4-for-10 shooting) try to create offense. Cekovsky, a 7-foot-1 center who has taken only one three-pointer in his career, doubled that total with a panicked heave at one point.

“We didn’t really follow the plan. And it hurt. It hurt us,” Cekovsky said.

Cekovsky’s frontcourt mate, freshman Bruno Fernando, finished with just two points and three rebounds. He played just 16 minutes because of an illness.

“He gave an effort. Ceko is on antibiotics. I’m on antibiotics. Bruno is on antibiotics. We’re a mess. We’re an absolute mess right now,” Turgeon said.

Not only has Maryland coped with life after losing power forwards Justin Jackson and Ivan Bender to season-ending injuries, with Wiley out and Fernando and Cekovsky sick, the team was forced to practice lightly Wednesday. It didn’t do its customary game day shoot-around Thursday either, Turgeon said, which was designed to give more players rest.

But while Maryland can’t control its health issues, it can control its effort. That simply wasn’t present Thursday. In a down year in the Big Ten, the Terrapins don’t have many more opportunities to pick up quality wins that will boost its postseason résumé. It will have one Monday at Michigan, but Turgeon is more concerned with ratcheting up his team’s energy. When Turgeon was asked what he had to do as a coach to get more out of his shorthanded roster, he didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “If I knew, I wouldn’t have lost by 22 tonight.”