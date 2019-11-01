“It feels great, especially as a senior,” Michael said. “This is how I wanted to finish off my high school soccer career.”

Sidwell Friends (14-1-1) carried lofty expectations into the season. In addition to winning the ISL title last year, the Quakers won their first D.C. State Athletic Association championship and returned the majority of their starters. The Quakers felt that burden early, dropping their second game of the season to Georgetown Visitation. That pressure faded as the season progressed and they kept winning.

“They put pressure on themselves,” Alexander said of his players. “It did take us a little bit to cope with that mentality.”

Last season, Sidwell Friends needed overtime to win the ISL title against Georgetown Visitation. There was no drama Friday against the Grasshoppers (15-2), whom Sidwell Friends beat for last year’s DCSAA championship.

Sidwell Friends forward Kiki Rice scored twice in the first half. When the Quakers beat Georgetown Day last month, she noticed the Grasshoppers’ goalkeeper ran out of the box and dived for balls, so Rice crossed her over twice for her team-leading 14th and 15th goals.

Rice was a target of opposing defenses often this season after she had 42 goals and 12 assists to earn first-team All-Met honors as a freshman last year.

“There’s a little bit of pressure, but I just focused on doing what I can do to help my team win,” she said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean the same amount of goals as last year.”

Rice’s goals gave Sidwell Friends a cushion before Michael added her 13th of the season. As the players celebrated after the game, Alexander put the victory in perspective.

“Focus, focus,” he told his players. “We still got D.C. states.”

Sidwell Friends could meet Georgetown Day again in the DCSAA tournament, which begins Tuesday. But the players savored this win, staying on the field for about 15 minutes to take photos. As her teammates departed, Michael grabbed the black championship banner, threw it over her back and used it as a cape while she ran around the field.

