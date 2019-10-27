Tropf, a Silver Spring resident, finished the race in 2:27:38 to win his first Marine Corps Marathon after seven attempts. Where some would see the weather as a challenge, Tropf felt it gave him an extra boost on the course.

“I absolutely loved the rain and temperature,” Tropf said. “Most of my training has been in 100 degrees [weather] and it’s humid. Having the rain really worked to my advantage. The thing that really slowed me down was the wind at different points.”

AD

AD

Tropf, who grew up in Cleveland, went to the Naval Academy and John Hopkins University for medical school. Training for the race has posed a challenge for him because it’s difficult to find time outside of his orthopedic surgery residency job at Walter Reed Hospital.

“Training is really hit or miss with my job,” Tropf said. “It’s hard to be consistent because you got to take calls. I don’t write anything down so I don’t have to make goals in my schedule or feel bad about missing training. This is what I do for fun and I love coming out here and being competitive.”

Tropf was feeling winded at the middle of the course, but noticing his distance between the other runners motivated him to keep pushing through.

AD

“I was toasted around mile 15 and 20 and that’s the classic wall in the marathon,” Tropf said. [When] I realized no one around me, I knew I could have a good finish so I focused in and went to work.”

AD

Adam Stokes of the United Kingdom clocked in at 2:28:53 to earn second place while Matt O’Neil finished third with a time of 2:31:24.

Brittany Charboneau, 31, entered the race with huge aspirations of placing her name in the Marine Corps Marathon record books. She fell short of her goal despite coming in first in the women’s category, as she finished at 2:44:42.

“You can’t be upset about winning a marathon,” Charboneau said. “But it was definitely a tough day and I’m bumped.”

AD

Charboneau, who is from Golden, Colo., didn’t let the weather affect her from a running perspective.

“The weather was a little more of a challenge with the dead spots on the course where there wasn’t anyone cheering,” Charboneau said. “I think that was a little more a mental challenge, but once I got to parts where the crowd was, that was definitely a boost.”

Margarita Quintero came in second place with a time of 2:48:22 while Selvi Rajagopal clocked in at 2:50:42 to earn third place honors.

Charboneau is looking to make another appearance at the marathon after gaining a familiarity with the course.

“Now knowing what the course is, I would love to come back and run it again,” she said.

AD