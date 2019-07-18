Slovakia’s Peter Sagan wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, bottom left, and Belgium’s Tim Wellens wearing the best climber’s dotted jersey, ride with the pack during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209,5 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Toulouse and finish in Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE, France — British rider Simon Yates won the first Pyrenean stage of the Tour de France on Thursday after a long breakaway.

Yates, who won the Spanish Vuelta last year, launched a counterattack behind a group of fugitives in a downhill and was joined at the front by Gregor Mühlberger and Pello Bilbao.

The trio worked well together until the final sprint shaped up 200 meters from the finish line in Bagneres-de-Bigorre.

Yates launched the sprint and edged Bilbao for his first stage win at the Tour.

The main pack of favorites was lagging some nine minutes behind, with no major change expected in the overall standings.

Yates is working in support of his brother Adam at the three-week race and had been quite discreet so far.

____

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.