Tampa Bay Derby winner Classic Causeway and the relatively untested Charge It — coming off an 8-1/2 length win in a maiden race in February — are both 7-2 in the morning line.

Classic Causeway and Simplification already have enough points from various prep races to qualify for a spot in the Kentucky Derby. The Florida Derby winner — even if not one of those two horses — would also be a lock to qualify for Kentucky, given that 100 points go to the winner Saturday and that’s always far more than what’s needed to make the field.