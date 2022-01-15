Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri took the bronze for Italy on 207.97.
Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skipped the European championships to reduce the risk of catching the coronavirus before next month’s Olympics.
Kamila Valieva can complete a Russian sweep of the titles in all four events as she heads into the women’s free skate later Saturday with a 14-point lead.
___
