Zoe and Chloe Walker have been playing side-by-side for more than a decade. When Chloe arrived at St. John’s as a freshman this fall, the sisters asked to be paired in doubles.

On Monday, the Walkers each won their singles matches and then claimed a doubles title together to help St. John’s win the WCAC team title.

St. John’s finished with 40 points, while Good Counsel was the runner-up with 16 points.

“When we play with each other,” Zoe said, “we just kind of make each other laugh so we keep each other calm and composed.”

“It’s just a sibling thing,” Chloe added.

At last season’s WCAC championships, St. John’s finished second to O’Connell.

“Last year, I think we came in thinking we could win but not fully believing we could win,” St. John’s Coach Nobuyoshi Tanaka said.

This season, Tanaka put his players through conditioning drills such as sprints, footwork training and lunges. St. John’s didn’t lose a WCAC match.

Good Counsel and O’Connell weren’t far behind entering the final day of the event Monday, but the Cadets pulled away with four singles and two doubles wins.

“This year, they came in with the mind-set that this was ours to lose,” Tanaka said. “If we did what we were supposed to do, the expectation was [to] win. It was a small difference in mind-set, but I think it made a big difference on the court.”

Paul VI freshman Peyton Capuano won No. 1 singles, while Zoe Walker took No. 2 singles, St. John’s freshman Eva Doomes claimed No. 3 singles, Chloe Walker won No. 4 singles and Cadets junior Bobbie Cowan took No. 5 singles. Holy Cross sophomore Erin Dougherty was the No. 6 singles winner.

Capuano and senior Emma Thompson won the No. 1 doubles crown for Paul VI. The Walker sisters won No. 2 doubles before Cowan and junior Katie Gallagher won No. 3 doubles.

“We just wanted it so bad,” St. John’s senior Amber Brown said. “It’s a very fun sport and competitive, so a lot of the teams didn’t want us to win. But we just pushed and got it this year.”

