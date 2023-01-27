Six Nations: England opens new era with Steve Borthwick

OUTLOOK: After seven years under Eddie Jones, England is facing a race against time to adapt to a new coach and a new style of play before the Rugby World Cup begins in September. Steve Borthwick will have to work miracles, then, to get the English into a position to win the Six Nations within two months of taking over as Jones’ successor. He’ll likely go back to basics to do so. Borthwick, who was captaining England in the Six Nations just 14 years ago, is pretty much everything Jones isn’t — understated, empathetic, realistic . . . oh, and English. Yet, they do share a common trait when it comes to attention to detail, and Borthwick has offered a view on why England had lost its way by the end of Jones’ reign, which didn’t survive much beyond a 27-13 pumping by South Africa in November. “The reality is,” Borthwick said, “in those games in the autumn series when the pressure really came on, when things went wrong or got challenged, the England team did not have the clarity to move forward.” Borthwick’s objective will be to simplify England’s gameplan, especially up front where the scrum has to improve and the lineout should also tighten up under a coach who saw those facets as his bread and butter in 57 games for his country. Borthwick’s first squad selection shows he will pick on form — there were five uncapped players in his enlarged 37-man squad — and he will hope the team enjoys playing with more freedom now the shackles of the Jones era are off. A home loss to old foe Scotland in round one would leave Borthwick in a tough early predicament, however, with a tournament finish of Wales away, France at home and Ireland away not for the faint-hearted.