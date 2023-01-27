Six Nations: England opens new era with Steve Borthwick

A look at England’s rugby team ahead of the Six Nations starting on Feb. 4:
KEY PLAYER: Owen Farrell has prepped for the Six Nations by going back to school. In his case, tackle school. That Farrell, England’s 31-year-old captain, needed to attend a tackling intervention clinic run by World Rugby a month before a Six Nations and at the start of a Rugby World Cup year highlights the lingering concerns around his technique that go back years and which reared its head after he was banned for three matches for a dangerous tackle he committed on club duty with Saracens. He says he has learnt his lesson — “What it does is it makes you look at what you can do better” — but that will be put to the test in the cauldron of the Six Nations, where he will be under the spotlight more than ever. Where will he play — at flyhalf or at inside center? Borthwick has given little away but it’s one of his biggest decisions early in his reign, and one that might dictate how England will set about challenging for the World Cup in a curtailed buildup under a new coach. Marcus Smith is more of a playmaking No. 10 whereas Farrell would be a more pragmatic choice, and possibly be better for a kick-chase approach Borthwick might go with. Borthwick had no hesitation making Farrell captain for the Six Nations. It’s time for Farrell to repay the trust.
QUOTE: “I want to help these young guys not make the mistakes I made. When they’re old and have no hair like me, I want them to not have regrets. I don’t want them looking back thinking, ‘I wish I’d done that or I could have done that.’ So let’s do it.” England coach Steve Borthwick
TITLE ODDS: 4/1
___
