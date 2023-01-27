Six Nations: France tweaking attack to improve on perfection

OUTLOOK: How do you do better than a perfect year? That’s the only real question for coach Fabien Galthié after his team peaked in 2022 by completing a calendar year of test rugby with a perfect winning record for the first time. Ten straight wins extended France’s overall streak to 13, a run that includes victories against everyone else in the top 10. But Galthié has his eyes on the biggest prize of all, the Rugby World Cup that has eluded Les Tricolores after defeats in three finals. France is the most feared team in world rugby now but Galthié has to keep the momentum going. To do that, he says he needs to make some modifications. So he has tasked backs coach Laurent Labit with improving the team’s attacking play after narrow wins last November against Australia (30-29) and world champion South Africa (30-26). “Maybe now we’ll have to use ball in hand more in all areas of the field,” Labit said. So that means Thomas Ramos likely getting the nod over Melvyn Jaminet at fullback away to Italy on Feb. 5. Jaminet is a clincial penalty kicker and has fantastic range which Galthié hails as “the longest and highest on the international circuit.” But Ramos is smoother on the ball and is a quick, elusive runner. His presence gives France an unpredictable edge to compliment the best halves pairing around: 2021 world player of the year Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack. Speed, craft, precision, flair. They are likely to be paired throughout the tournament with a view to the World Cup. But Ntamack will be under constant pressure from the silky Matthieu Jalibert, who would walk into most other sides. Ethan Dumortier, the top try-scorer in the Top 14 could start on the left wing against the Scots as Gabin Villière is still recovering from a shin fracture. With injured lock Cameron Woki sidelined for the whole tournament, his place should go to Thibaud Flament. The versatile Yoram Moefana is expected to switch from the wing to center to replace the injured Jonathan Danty.