Six Nations: France tweaking attack to improve on perfection

A look at France’s rugby team ahead of the Six Nations starting on Feb. 4:
KEY PLAYER: After missing last year’s Six Nations following a serious left knee injury, France’s rampaging, try-scoring flanker Charles Ollivon is back. Although he is no longer captain, now that the armband has gone to Dupont, Ollivon remains a driving force and an inspirational teammate. He has often carried the team on his broad back. His record of 10 tries from 28 test appearances is excellent for a forward and he was the tournament’s top scorer with four tries in 2020. Ollivon’s return adds impetus to the attacking game that Galthié is demanding. After 16 months without playing for Les Tricolores up until July last year, and missing out on Grand Slam glory in 2022, Ollivon’s hunger to make up for lost time could prove a real bonus. His last Six Nations appearance came in a home defeat to Scotland two years ago, so what better way to make amends for that with victory against Italy?
QUOTE: “Are we defending a title or going to get a title? That is the question we will ask amongst ourselves.” Coach Fabien Galthié
TITLE ODDS: 7/4
