Six Nations: Gatland back at tough time for Welsh rugby

A look at Wales’ rugby team ahead of the Six Nations tournament starting Feb. 4:
KEY PLAYER: Even by Wales’ standards, the depth of back-row resources among the country’s class of 2023 is highly impressive. Gatland has some big decisions to take on the makeup of the back row but one player nailed on for a start is Taulupe Faletau, the silky Tonga-born No. 8 who is into his 12th year in the team and will reach 100 caps for his adopted country during the Six Nations if he plays in all five games. Gatland values the 32-year-old Faletau highly — he made the No. 8 captain for a game in 2018 and picked him for test matches in the last three British and Irish Lions tours — and knows his presence is even more important given Alun Wyn Jones is no longer a certainty for selection at the age of 37. With his strength, mobility, good hands and workrate, Faletau has pretty much everything needed for a No. 8. His only weak point? Maybe he is too quiet. That said, he just lets his actions do the talking.
QUOTE: “I know this group will work hard. If you ask them to run through a brick wall, the answer they will give you is: ‘What do you want us to do when we get to the other side?’” Coach Warren Gatland
TITLE ODDS: 11/1
